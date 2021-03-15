Family Fun Day with underlying safety message in Whanganui on March 20

The Family Fun Day returns to Springvale Stadium this Saturday after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / File

A family fun day with in-built safety messaging is happening in Whanganui this weekend.

Safer Whanganui Family Fun Day returns to Springvale Stadium on Saturday, March 20, from 10am to 2pm.

There will be face painting, games, bikes, prizes and food, including a sausage sizzle at midday. All activities will be free.

Safer Whanganui's community wellbeing manager Lauren Tamehana said the idea of Family Fun Day was to provide activities for all the family, with an underlying safety message.

"Different organisations will be providing fun activities and information."

Organisations taking part include Whanganui District Council's civil defence emergency management team, Whanganui District Health Board's bowel screening service, Red Cross, Community Legal Advice Whanganui (CLAW), Birthright, Neighbourhood Support and many others.

"There's a theme of safety, but that's quite broad," Tamehana said.

"It might be the Whanganui Public Health Unit taking people through an activity of 'shooting' the measles virus, or it be might Horizons helping people with driver licensing."

The Family Fun Day has been held every year since 2016, except for last year when it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The Whanganui community needs some fun. A lot of people have had it hard over the past 12 months," Tamehana said.

"It's important that everything is free so everyone can take part."