Sculpture competition for children at Whanganui's Kai Iwi Beach

Kai Iwi Beach's new seal sculpture has been officially unveiled at a driftwood sculpture competition for children.
The seal was created by driftwood sculptor Jack Marsden-Mayer, who was the judge for the children's competition.
Saturday's competition was one of the events for this year's Sea Week which finished on Sunday with a clean-up of rubbish at South Beach.
Seven or eight children took part in the competition, Marsden-Mayer said. They were tasked with finding an object on the beach that looked like something else, and Marsden-Mayer helped them add details.
Three winners were chosen, and everyone got a prize.
The winning sculpture was the head of a piglet.
"I just thought it was real creative, especially using a walnut shell found on the beach as a nose. It had character," Marsden-Mayer said.