Sculpture competition for children at Whanganui's Kai Iwi Beach

Jack Marsden-Mayer adds to the creation of 5-year-old Jasper Moulder. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Kai Iwi Beach's new seal sculpture has been officially unveiled at a driftwood sculpture competition for children.

The seal was created by driftwood sculptor Jack Marsden-Mayer, who was the judge for the children's competition.

Saturday's competition was one of the events for this year's Sea Week which finished on Sunday with a clean-up of rubbish at South Beach.

Seven or eight children took part in the competition, Marsden-Mayer said. They were tasked with finding an object on the beach that looked like something else, and Marsden-Mayer helped them add details.

Three winners were chosen, and everyone got a prize.

This beach creation uses pumice, stones and the shell of a walnut. Photo / Jack Marsden-Mayer

The winning sculpture was the head of a piglet.

"I just thought it was real creative, especially using a walnut shell found on the beach as a nose. It had character," Marsden-Mayer said.