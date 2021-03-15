Whanganui news in brief: Music festival raises big dollars for charity

The Pauls Road music festival raised more than $11,000 for Gabby's Starlit Hope Charity.

Festival raises $11k

The annual Pauls Road Live music festival raised more than $11,000 for Gabby's Starlit Hope Charity. The charity was set up by Gabby Devine in early 2014, after she was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma the previous year. Devine died in 2015 aged 13, but the charity has continued in her honour. Three Whanganui and New Plymouth families with children who have cancer have been gifted $3770 each. The charity thanked festival organisers Fred Loveridge and Kerry O'Sullivan, the Butlers for hosting, all the local bands that performed and everyone who attended and supported the event.

Race Unity week

It's Race Unity Week and at 11.30am-1.30pm every day there will be activities at UCOL Whanganui's Atrium, with the chance to learn a new skill. A youth speech competition on diversity and racial harmony will be held on Saturday in the green space at 45 Ridgway St. The event starts at 10.30am with a powhiri and there will be a performance by Pacific dance group Hula Beatz.

Crash victim named

Police have released the name of the woman who died in a two-car crash in Castlecliff on Sunday, March 7. She was 27-year-old Ngaika Kiu of Marton. Police were alerted to the crash in Cross St just after 2am. They said in a statement inquiries into the cause of the crash were continuing.

Crews fight house fire

Crews from Fire and Emergency Whanganui were called to a house fire in Portal St, Durie Hill, about 5pm on Sunday after a caller saw smoke coming through the windows of the property. The fire was well involved when crews arrived but was contained to the front of the house. No one was home at the time. The fire was contained by 5.30pm.

Have say on wards

Taranaki Regional Council is considering having Maori wards at its next election, and is asking the opinion of residents. Submissions close on March 19. More information and submission forms are available on the council's website.

App to stay informed

Get your free news app from your phone's online store.

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can choose to receive news alerts from the Chronicle as well as the latest national news.