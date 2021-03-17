Irish dance troupe Celtica coming to Royal Wanganui Opera House

High octane modern Irish dance show Celtica is coming to perform at the Royal Wanganui Opera House. Photo / Supplied

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

High octane touring Irish dance troupe Celtica will perform at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Friday.

Celtica showcases the talents of local performers, with 12 New Zealand dancers joined by three Australians to make up the 15-strong troupe.

The troupe is led by Australian performer and producer Anthony Street, a previous principal dancer for Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance.

Street had been touring Canada with Celtic Illusion last year when the tour had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 border closures and he had to return to Australia.

After working as a truck driver while he was unable to pursue his chosen career, Street created Celtica to bring the magic of Irish dance to New Zealand audiences.

Having completed a stay in managed isolation, Street and the Australian dancers have been able to rehearse with local artists before getting the show on the road.

Celtica promises some of the fastest taps in the world with awe-inspiring contemporary Irish music and spectacular costumes bringing the passion and power of traditional Irish dance into the 21st century.

Celtica - A New Era of Irish Heritage: Friday, March 19, Royal Wanganui Opera House, 69 Saint Hill St. Adult $79.90, concession (student, group 8+) $74.90, child (under 14) $69.90, family (2 adults, 2 children) $290. Book at RWOH or online at Ticketek