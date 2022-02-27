Skram plays the Whanganui Musicians Club on Friday. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Musicians Club hold their monthly club night at their hall on Drews Ave this Friday, March 4.

Last month three local lads, now dwelling in and around Wellington and making names for themselves on the national scene with their band Bad Hagrid, returned home to deliver a spellbinding performance.

This month, Tane Butler, another local musician who has left home to further his musical career, returns with rock band Skram who are at the tail end of their summer tour.

Skram are Henry Ashby on vocals and guitar, Felix Nesbitt on drums, Lee Pryor on keys and bass, and multi-instrumentalists Tane and Billy Miskimmin. Their tracks are full of dynamic, exciting pop-rock vibes with memorable melodies and exhilarating beats.

We got hold of Henry, who share with us: "We are lucky with Skram, to be playing tracks to such a loving and dedicated Skramily during these troubling and unusual times.

"The Covid pandemic has absolutely floored the music industry and ground the world to a halt, however, Skram has been a flaming force during these times, pushing through, persevering and playing live wherever and whenever we can.

"We've discovered a lot of love in communities all over the country and we have been so blown away by all the support we've had growing during such a weird time. Everywhere we go, we just wanna bring as much passion, energy and fun as we can and we wanna bring this to Whanganui too."

The lights are red, so there is a 100-person limit. Vaccination pass and facemask are obligatory. The doors open at 7pm, with local musos providing the entertainment with an open mic before Skram hit the stage. That's at the Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave. General admission $15, members $10.