Whanganui will have typical autumn weather this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will be treated to fairly settled days but cool overnight temperatures this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said people could expect lovely autumn weather on Saturday and Sunday but cold starts in the mornings.

“It won’t be as cold as it has been recently but it will still be quite chilly,” Makgabutlane said.

“We have a forecast of 7C for Saturday morning and Sunday the temperature is 6C.”

The cold would not last, she said, with the weather turning warmer during the day.

Saturday would be a bit breezy around the coast, with a northwest wind expected. “The temperature is expected to be 17C.”

The wind would die down, with Sunday expected to be a beautiful day with a daytime high of 19C.

“It’s pretty settled and typical for this time of year.”