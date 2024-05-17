Whanganui District Outdoors quiz

What year was Bushy Park Tarapuruhi’s perimeter fence built?

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. What was unique about the marriage of Pipiriki jet boat tour operator Ken Haworth and Josephine Treanor in 1997?

2. Why is the Gordon Park Scenic Reserve important?

3. Why did a large group of women, including some from Whanganui, climb the Taranaki maunga in 1993?

4. Which hut on the Matemateaonga Track is closest to the Whanganui River?

5. What is the name of the Wanganui Tramping Club’s hut in Tongariro National Park?

6. What is the Māori name for the large hill that is the focus of the Atene Skyline Track?

7. What year was the predator-proof perimeter fence built around Bushy Park Tarapuruhi?

8. What is the Māori name for the Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail?

9. With what commercial activity on the Whanganui River was Alan Gardner involved?

10. Where will a proposed bridge cut 32km of road walking off the Te Araroa Trail?

Quiz Answers

1. They are believed to be the first couple to get married on the Bridge to Nowhere.

2. It’s a precious sample of a lowland forest type that was once common in the Whanganui area.

3. To mark the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.

4. Puketotara Hut.

5. Mangaturuturu Hut.

6. Puketapu.

7. 2005. There is a 4.7km perimeter fence and an interior 700m fence.

8. Ngā Ara Tūhono.

9. Canoe guiding. A professional river guide for many years, he ran Yeti Tours based in Ohakune.

10. Over the Whangaehu River. The bridge hoped to be completed next year, will enable people to walk along the beach from Whanganui.

