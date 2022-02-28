

La Fiesta continues

La Fiesta number 13 continues until March 13, with a special celebration of the 111th anniversary of International Women's Day commemorated on March 8. Here are some of my picks for the next few days. Download your Festival Guide at: lafiestanz.com

THURSDAY, March 3

9.30am-4.30pm: World Book Day Davis Library, Pukenamu Drive. RSVP to Esther 027 228 9679 or esther@whanganuilibrary.com — Book a time to meet with a librarian for personalised book selection and recommendations. Discover booklists, literature maps, catalogues and more. Bookings essential.

6-8pm: Introduction To Surfing In Whanganui. Meet in the carpark, Morgan St, Castlecliff. Free. Participants are encouraged to join Whanganui Board Riders, annual sub $10. Contact Matt 027 4455 154 — An introduction to surfing: what to observe before entering the water, surf etiquette and all things surf-related, including a chance to surf with assistance from local crew. BYO togs or wetsuit. Whanganui Board Riders will have a range of boards available.

7pm: Joyrobics. The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. $15 Bookings: trybooking.co.nz/JGK — Join comedian and aerobics instructor JOY [Banana Jolie] for a hilarious aerobics-dance class.

FRIDAY, March 4

7.30pm: Confessions Of An Aerobics Instructor, Amdram Theatre, Guyton St. Tickets $22-27 Ticket link: trybooking.co.nz/JGJ — Joana Simmons (aka Banana Jolie) returns to her hometown to take the lies out of Lycra with this hit cardiocomedy cabaret show. Airing her workout and work stories as an aerobics instructor and exercising all sorts of demons from body image to activewear; gym, Jim and GIN. The show is also performed on Saturday, March 5 at the same time.

SATURDAY, March 5

9.30-11am: Health + Fitness Session For Mums, The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Free. Contact Carla 022 095 7466. Explore how to build strength from the inside out, pelvic floor and core, diastasis recti, nutrition, hormones and training around your cycle. Wear comfy clothes.

2-4pm: Buttons Bonanza! Venue confirmed upon booking. Koha. Contact Margi 027 4481 581 or [06] 344 1250. In the 'olden days', buttons were removed from clothes before those garments were repurposed. Margi Keys inherited hundreds of buttons. Come and choose what you need for your project and chat over a cup of tea.

7.30pm: Flow – Album Release Concert, St Peter's Anglican Church, 71 Koromiko Rd. Tickets $25 Adult or $15 Student, from the Royal Whanganui Opera House rwoh.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/ To preview the music: elizabethdevegt.com/flow/ — Elizabeth de Vegt and friends perform selections from 'Flow: Whanganui River Poems' by award-winning local author Airini Beautrais. This special concert celebrates the launch of the newly recorded album, available for purchase.

SUNDAY, March 6

11am: Frocks On Bikes, The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha. Registrations from

10.30am. Contact womnet.whanganui@gmail.com — Our annual celebration of frock and roll is back! Come dressed as your favourite children's book character, superhero, or your fancy frocked up self and enjoy a treasure hunt around our beautiful town. All ages welcome. Suitable for bikes, trikes, scooters, roller-skates, skateboards, electric wheelchairs and e-transport.

TUESDAY March 8 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

8pm: Badass Beauty Queen: The Story Of Anastasia Lin, The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. $15 includes refreshments. RSVP to Diana 022 123 6336 or purchase a ticket via the Women's Network. For more info: badassbeautyqueen.film/ — In celebration of International Women's Day, join us for a special documentary screening about Anastasia Lin who became Miss World Canada 2015 and used her fame to expose human rights atrocities in China. Film screening followed by Q + A session.