Motorcyclist stable after crash near Kaitoke, south of Whanganui

A motorcyclist is in a stable condition after a crash at Kaitoke. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A motorcyclist is in a stable condition in Whanganui Hospital following a collision with a car near Kaitoke.

Police reported a car and motorcycle collision on SH3 south of Whanganui at 5.45pm on Saturday.

At St John spokesperson said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the accident.

Roadblocks were in place on SH3 in both directions after the accident.

A Whanganui DHB spokesman said the man was in a stable condition in the hospital's critical care unit on Sunday.