Mitre 10 MEGA Tough Kid challenge attracts thousands of students

Sport Whanganui's Tough Kid challenge was held on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Cooks Gardens were a hive of activity on Friday as thousands of schoolkids converged on the stadium for the 10th annual Mitre 10 MEGA Tough Kid competition.

Operated by Sport Whanganui, the competition typically has around 2500 kids take to the park, but this year more than 2650 students got stuck in.

The competition's co-ordinator Annette Cox said it was great to have a major event on the school calendar go ahead this year.

"This is the 10th year we've run this, and I can tell you it's the most kids we've ever had," she said.

Thirty-seven schools were represented at the event, with students from Year 3 to Year 8 giving the course a crack.

"We've been very lucky with the weather too, so we're very relieved," Cox said.

"The community support is huge. We would not be able to do it without all of our sponsors."

The event's main sponsor Mitre 10 Wanganui has been supporting it from the beginning.

The Mitre 10 Mega super slide. Photo / Bevan Conley

Owner Hayden Gibson said it's always hugely rewarding to be involved.

"For us it's about being involved in the community. What makes this year really special is that a lot of events for these kids have been canned, so it's good to get out," he said.

"It's just something we're really passionate about."

While Mitre 10 sponsor the event, it is also involved with on-the-ground support.

The team built a large two-storey water slide from two shipping containers, and also had staff at the finish line handing out paint test pots filled with chocolate and a drink bottle to each student.

"Seeing them come through with a smile on their face is really cool."

Year 3 Gonville School student Ruby finished the course with a smile from ear to ear.

"It's just really fun, I love the slide."