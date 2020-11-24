Cancer Society's Whanganui Centre finds local partner in Mitre 10 for Relay for Life

Cancer Society Whanganui and Mitre 10 Whanganui have partnered up for Relay for Life. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Cancer Society's Whanganui Centre and Mitre 10 Whanganui have partnered up for the next three years, with the local store sponsoring Relay for Life through to 2023.

The 18-hour-event takes place at Cooks Gardens on March 13 next year, where teams walk or run around the track in a relay-style, with all the money raised going towards helping people in the community through the Cancer Society.

"Relay for Life Whanganui has not had such a partner in previous years so this will be a huge boost to our event," Cancer Society event coordinator Alison Hollard said.

Mitre 10 has committed to the next three years with a $10,000 sponsorship annually for the Relay for Life, as well as the use of marquees and equipment for the event.

"It was a match made in heaven," Hollard said.

"It was almost as if it was meant to be with Mitre 10 taking over the large grandstand at Cooks Gardens, which is where our main stage will sit."

Mitre 10 Whanganui owner Hayden Gibson said it's great to partner with a local organisation and have all the money stay in Whanganui.

"They do amazing things and we are excited to help where we can."

To register your team for March's Relay for Life, call the Cancer Society on 06 348 7402 or online at relayforlife.org.nz