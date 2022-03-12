Photo / NZME

Someone in the Whanganui-Manawatū region has won $37,026 in Saturday night's second division Lotto draw.

There were nine second division winners, with the Whanganui-Manawatū winner buying their ticket online at MyLotto, the official Lotto NZ website.

An Auckland ticket buyer added to their second division win by adding Powerball, which took their winnings to $59,337.

Earlier this year two Manawatū-Whanganui people won $10,785 each in second division, with one adding Powerball to lift their winnings to $22,349.

Those tickets were also bought at MyLotto.

The other region wins so far this year are $333,333 and $125,000 in first division, and a strike four ticket that won $700,000.