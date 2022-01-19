



A lucky Whanganui resident is set to have more dollars in their bank account this morning after winning $700,000 in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Pak'nSave Whanganui.

This isn't the first major ticket sold recently at Pak'nSave Whanganui. A Whanganui woman won $300,000 after also buying a Strike Four ticket in September.

And a MyLotto player from Whanganui-Manawatū claimed a share of last night's first division prize, winning $333,333.

The Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $15 million.