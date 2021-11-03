Are you the lucky Whanganui Lotto ticket winner?

A Lotto ticket bought in Whanganui has won $15,830 with Lotto second division in Wednesday night's draw.

One of 12 second division winners, the ticket was sold at New World Whanganui.

It's the latest in a string of big prize-winning tickets sold in Whanganui.

At Labour Weekend, a visitor to Whanganui struck it lucky with a $1 million winning ticket.

On October 20, a ticket bought in Whanganui won a share of second division, collecting $14,504. And a Whanganui-Manawatū MyLotto player won $142,857 with Strike Four.

A week earlier, a Whanganui MyLotto player won $250,000 after sharing first division with three others.

In early October, a player from the Manawatū-Whanganui region won $20,000 with a ticket purchased online via MyLotto.

And in late September, two Whanganui players took home a share of the second division prize, walking away with $18,059 each.