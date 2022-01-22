One Whanganui-Manawatū Lotto player will enjoy a boost to their coffers after winning $125,000 in Saturday night's Lotto draw.

The player was one of eight to collect a Lotto First Division win. The others were in Whangārei, Papamoa, Wellington, Blenheim and Invercargill.

Earlier in the week, a winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Pak'nSave Whanganui; the player received $700,000 in Wednesday's draw.

A Whanganui-Manawatū MyLotto player also won $333,333 in the Lotto First Division draw on Wednesday.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.