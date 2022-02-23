Three players from the Whanganui-Manawatū region are set to have a few extra dollars in their bank accounts this week after last night's Lotto draw.

Two locals are among the 17 Lotto players across New Zealand who will be celebrating after winning $10,785 each with Lotto Second Division.

Another local also won Powerball Second Division, taking home a cool $22,349.

All three tickets were bought on MyLotto.

The region has had a number of wins already this year, including $333,333 and $125,000 in First Division wins and a Strike Four ticket worth $700,000.

Tickets can be checked at a Lotto NZ store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.