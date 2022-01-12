About 80 trucks are signed up for the Manawatu 4WD Club's charity safari through the Waitōtara Valley. Photo / Supplied

A four-wheel-drive club from Manawatū will take on a safari through Waitōtara backcountry for their annual event raising money for charity.

Set for February 5-6, the Manawatū 4WD Club, with members from Whanganui and South Taranaki, are taking a 200km off-road adventure through the Waitōtara Valley and surrounding areas.

The annual event is in its sixth year and continues to draw more people every year.

"We come from small beginnings. Our first track was in Athenree and there were about 10 trucks. It has only grown from there," said Manawatū 4WD Club president Philip Law.

"In the last few years, we have had around 100 trucks plus our own club trucks. There is no shortage of people wanting to take part."

The safari is raising money for the Manawatū-Rangitīkei Rural Family Support Trust and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

Law said the goal was to raise $10,000 for each of the two charities.

"Each year we try to choose two charities, a local charity if possible and a more recognised national charity.



"The Prostate Cancer Foundation work with men all across New Zealand and a lot of our members have rural backgrounds so it made sense to support the Manawatū-Rangitīkei Rural Family Support Trust."

In the past five years, the Manawatū 4WD Club has raised more than $100,000 for various charities.

"We are very humbled and grateful for the efforts and what we have been able to achieve that is for sure."

About 80 trucks have registered for the safari at the moment, with 100 trucks being the rough limit for the event.

Law said it was great to be able to hold an event after so many had been cancelled over the summer. He said there had been a lot of uncertainty because of Covid-19.

"I think a lot of people have been waiting for us to cancel it.

"We can't really have more than 100 trucks. It makes things quite difficult because we don't want 100 trucks going on the same track at the same time. It can cause a bit of a traffic jam.

"It is quite a challenging track at times. There are huge dropoffs and a bit of variety for anyone who has been before."

Anyone interested in learning more, can contact Philip Law at 021 132 0071.