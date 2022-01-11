Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Castlecliff in December.

The two-car crash, which happened at the intersection of Mosston Rd and Hinau St around 7pm on December 23, resulted in three people being hospitalised, one with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries.



The seriously injured person remains in hospital in a stable condition.



"Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to us," police said in a statement.



"We are also aware that a number of people stopped to provide assistance to the victims at the crash scene but left before police had a chance to speak to them.



"We would like to hear from those people also."



If you can help, phone police on 105 and quote file number 211224/4558.