Rātana celebrations and Paepae in the Park cancelled

Paepae in the Park in February 2021. Photo / Lewis Gardner

This year is another when the annual Rātana celebrations near Whanganui are without politicians and when Pātea will be without its biggest public event - Paepae in the Park.

Usually held on Waitangi Day, February 6, the decision to cancel was made by the organising committee, chairwoman Melva Tucker said.

She said the grants that fund Paepae in the Park will be reimbursed.

There was some awkwardness and tension as the committee of about nine decided to cancel.

"We are only a small town.

"We have to protect our people here, protect the whānau. We are doing the right thing, until we get more clarification on how to open to events," Tucker said.

Under orange setting Covid-19 rules, free public concerts in parks can take place with unlimited numbers of people - but only if all the adults have shown vaccine passes.

If vaccine passes are not required a gathering is limited to 50 people.

Paepae in the Park usually attracts hundreds of people, in a very open setting. This year would have been its 19th.

The committee will meet again soon, and Tucker hopes to arrange suitable 20th

anniversary celebrations.

The annual Rātana celebrations mark the birth of the founder of the Rātana Church and movement, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, on January 25.

In the days before that, politicians and Maōri leaders usually gather at Rātana Pā to pay their respects, and politicians make their pitch to Maōri.

In 2021 the celebration was scaled back. It was a one-day event with no politicians invited.

This year will be the same, the Rātana Komiti Marae decided on December 13. It was a tough call, made with Covid-19 considerations and people's health and safety in mind.

The usual church service on January 25 will go ahead, and thought will be given to how the event might run in 2023.