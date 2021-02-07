Waitangi Day of sun and music for Pātea's Paepae in the Park

Lady Renaissance plays at Paepae in the Park. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Pātea's Paepae in the Park on Waitangi Day finished with the crowd singing along to the Harmonic Resonators and adding actions to its mix of traditional Maōri songs, well-known country hits and country songs translated into Māori.

The band's five members yodelled in three-part harmony and whistled, and a soloist delighted the crowd with her soaring Pokarekara Ana, stall co-ordinator Gloria Tui says.

People sprawled on the grass or sat on seats to listen to music and watch kapa haka through the day, after a pōwhiri at 10am.

Stardust paints the face of Constance Wiki. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Children had their faces painted, and played or danced on the grass in front of the stage.

The number attending was similar to other years - only more people stayed right to the end to hear the headline band, Tui said, and there were more stalls.

Sam Tule gets the cooking started. Photo / Lewis Gardner