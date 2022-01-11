People on the Whanganui River Journey had ideal conditions in early January. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Taumarunui business says it has been putting about 50 canoeists a day on the Whanganui River since mid-December.

Business really heated up this summer after the Covid-19 traffic light system took effect and floods subsided, Taumarunui Canoe & Jet Tours owner Karen Hawkless said.

Auckland and Waikato people were free to move around the country from December 3, and floods had subsided by December 16.

The Whanganui Journey, a three to five day paddle through Whanganui National Park, is one of New Zealand's Great Walks.

Between October 1 and April 30 overnight stays in its huts and campsites have to be booked in advance.

Places in the three huts are limited, but there are still spots available for smaller groups in all the campsites.

Numbers are similar to previous years, Hawkless said, but this year they are mainly New Zealanders.

Hawkless has catered for fewer walkers on the 3000km Te Araroa trail this year. Many of them take the option of canoeing the Whanganui River as part of the trail.

This year they are also mainly New Zealanders, and often they are doing parts of the trail rather than the whole thing. Hawkless estimates about 300 have passed through.

"Normally we do a lot more than that," she said.

Business has also been brisk at Whanganui River Adventures & Pipiriki Campground at Pipiriki, staff member Teresa Hohepa said.

The campground has been completely booked out on two occasions.

Most people are doing the Whanganui Journey, and others take jetboat trips upriver, with jetboat operators or in private jetboats.

The Bridge to Nowhere is a popular destination.

The river is pretty low at the moment, and very clean, Hohepa said.