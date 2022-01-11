Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui River busy with canoeists

2 minutes to read
People on the Whanganui River Journey had ideal conditions in early January. Photo / Bevan Conley

People on the Whanganui River Journey had ideal conditions in early January. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

A Taumarunui business says it has been putting about 50 canoeists a day on the Whanganui River since mid-December.

Business really heated up this summer after the Covid-19 traffic light system took effect and floods

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.