A man died on Mt Ruapehu's Whakapapa Skifield after a skiing accident on June 24, police said. Photo / NZME

A man died on Mt Ruapehu's Whakapapa Skifield after a skiing accident on June 24, police said. Photo / NZME

A man died after a skiing accident on Mt Ruapehu over Matariki weekend.

A spokesperson said police were alerted around 5.30pm on Friday, June 24, to an overdue skier in the backcountry of the north side of Mt Ruapehu.

Police initiated a search and rescue operation and the man's body was located at the bottom of a steep icy face.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

Local iwi held a karakia for the man, but a rahui not was put in place on the mountain, police said.

The Whakapapa and Turoa skifields will open fully to the public on July 8.