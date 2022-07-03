A man died after a skiing accident on Mt Ruapehu over Matariki weekend.
A spokesperson said police were alerted around 5.30pm on Friday, June 24, to an overdue skier in the backcountry of the north side of Mt Ruapehu.
Police initiated a search and rescue operation and the man's body was located at the bottom of a steep icy face.
Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.
Local iwi held a karakia for the man, but a rahui not was put in place on the mountain, police said.
The Whakapapa and Turoa skifields will open fully to the public on July 8.