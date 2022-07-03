Jason Hamlin advances towards the hoop for Whanganui's Blue Watch team. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui teams didn't make it to the podium in Fire and Emergency New Zealand's annual North Island basketball tournament this weekend.

The Grizzlies and Blue Watch were both in the social division, which was eventually taken out by Tapu from Waikato.

Teams of five did battle over two 20-minute halves, with Rotorua coming out victorious in the competitive division.

Whanganui firefighter Ben Coll said the event was a great success, and a good chance to catch up with brigades from around the country over a few beers.

"We even had members of the Wellington comms [communications] team here as well.

"It was a bloody good weekend."

Coll said the event would move to Hamilton in 2023.

"There needs to be a bit more preparation from our teams next year.

"We might even have to start right now."