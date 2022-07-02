Photo / File

A man has been arrested following an incident allegedly involving a crash and carrying of a firearm in central Whanganui.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle crash on Barrack St before being seen leaving the area with a firearm.

Police were advised of the incident around 11.10am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed and the man was arrested before midday at a Peat Street location.

"He is due to appear in the Whanganui District Court on July 5, charged with firearms, assault and driving related offences.

"As the matter is due before the courts, police have no further information to provide."