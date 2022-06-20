Police have formally identified the body found near Waiinu Beach on June 7 as that of the young fisherman who went missing after being washed off Snapper Rock. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have formally identified a body near Waiinu Beach in South Taranaki on June 7 as that of a missing fisherman.

He was Cameron Anthony Zimmerman, 32.

Zimmerman was washed off Snapper Rock at Waiinu Beach while fishing on June 4.

Police were called to investigate at 11.15am on June 4, with a helicopter, Coastguard, surf lifesavers, police search and rescue, as well as Zimmerman's friends and family and Waiinu Beach residents, conducting the search.

A police dive squad joined the search on June 6.

South Taranaki district councillor and Waiinu Beach resident Brian Rook said Zimmerman had been seen swimming back to shore before another wave pulled him back underwater.

Zimmerman's body was found by one of his family members near Waiinu Beach on the morning of June 7, according to Whanganui Surf Lifeguard chairman James Newell.

Police thanked everyone who assisted with the search for Zimmerman and said their thoughts were with his family and loved ones.