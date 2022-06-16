One reader is concerned about people on Beam scooters sharing footpaths with pedestrians, particularly the elderly. Photo / NZME

It will be great to see the addition of e-scooters here but I've never been very impressed to see them weaving/whizzing through foot traffic, particularly [near] elderly pedestrians on the footpaths within shopping areas.

I would rather see scooterists stick to the roads around high foot traffic areas.

Our main shopping streets are for people to dawdle, linger and connect with others without having to keep a wary lookout for someone about to bowl them.

SUSAN SHAND

Castlecliff

Dealing with gang crime

When Chester Borrows, a past policeman and Minister of Police in the National Government, Jarrod Gilbert (expert on gangs), legal opinion and gang members themselves, all say that the National Party's four-step plan to stop gang crime won't work as [it is] mostly impossible for the police to enforce … one has to believe it probably wouldn't.

Borrows said it was mainly headline-grabbing. Gilbert said to be aware of opposition MPs, past and present and on both sides of the House ranting on about tougher measures, legal opinion suggested it would breach the Bill of Rights and Mongrel Mob leader Harry Tam said a Government can't legislate its way out of a social-economic problem.

Where I do agree with the National Party is that a cross-party debate should take place to come up with workable solutions that can be implemented no matter what party is in power.

Members of this debate should include selected MPs from all parties. Plus why not invite the likes of Borrows, Gilbert and a couple of gang leaders as well.

KEN CARVELL

Whanganui

Embracing te reo

I wandered around Tarapuruhi on Tuesday, more commonly known, unimaginatively, as Bushy Park.



I was followed by a friendly, curious toutouwai (New Zealand robin), saw tieke (saddleback) and was blessed by korimako (bellbird) allowing me up close, and after she flew away, she sang.

Te reo sings to me the history of this beautiful land.

I welcome a time when all children not only learn the language of the country but practice its pronunciation, inflection and grow to appreciate the music in its rich history.



I look forward to place names being restored, and our land being known widely as Aotearoa.

CHANNA MIRIAM KNUCKEY

Gonville