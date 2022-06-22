Beam Scooters two-year Whanganui trial launches

The trial in Whanganui runs until March 2024. Photo / Supplied

The trial of Beam e-scooters in Whanganui is under way.

One hundred will be available seven days a week from 6am to 10pm in parts of the city's central business district and surrounding suburbs.

The app-based service will feature pay-as-you-go rates, with a $1 unlock

fee followed by 45 cents per minute.

Beam has partnered with the Whanganui District Council and economic development agency Whanganui & Partners to run the trial.

Council chief executive David Langford said the trial would run until March 2024, and it was important people who didn't intend to use the scooters had the opportunity to understand what safety and compliance measures were in place.

"Obviously the council is very mindful of things like pedestrian safety, parking and the enjoyment of our outdoor spaces and amenities for everyone."

Beam had controls in place to restrict scooter use, Langford said.

"That's including through technology that effectively prevents the scooters from working outside of designated areas and timeframes."

The council's current agreement with Beam excluded the lower part of Victoria Ave from the trial.

"In addition to this 'no-go' zone, there are no-parking zones, including the riverside shared pathways, and as this is a trial, we will continue to work with Beam

to determine the designated parking areas for scooters," Langford said.

Restricted speed areas where scooters will be unable to exceed 15km/h are also in place.

"Added to this Beam have committed to clear timeframes around retrieving scooters if they have been incorrectly parked," Langford said.

The public was able to have a pre-trial ride on the scooters at the Whanganui River Markets last weekend.