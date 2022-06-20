The rebranding of Air Whanganui's planes comes at a time of growth for the company. Photo / Supplied

A redesign for one of Air Whanganui's planes marks a five-year period of growth for the company with more to come.

Chief executive Dean Martin said there were also plans for a new hangar and plane for its fleet.

The rebranding was needed as the business had had the same brand for the past 37 years of operation when it was originally known as Air Whanganui Commuter Ltd, Martin said.

Since then, the business had changed to become more of an air ambulance service for Whanganui and the surrounding regions.

Martin said the business was going through a period of growth.

"We've grown dramatically over the last five and a half years, even during Covid so the business is looking to expand further," he said.

As part of that growth, Air Whanganui is currently in the consent process for a new hangar.

Along with the construction of the new hangar, Martin said the company was looking into adding a new plane to its fleet.

"We are looking into future investments and an aircraft is on the agenda," he said.

Both the new hangar, plane, and staff uniforms would also be adorned with the new rebranding already painted on one of their planes.

Air Whanganui had been working on the rebrand for the past 12 months, and the community feedback had been positive so far, he said.

The new colours of the design reflected the new aspects of the service and of Whanganui, according to Martin.

The dark colour on the wings and tail reflected the service's history and their past design, the dark blue represented the Whanganui river while the light blue represented the sky, whereas the bright red represented the air ambulance service they provide.

Martin hoped the rebranding would reflect the values of both the company and the wider Whanganui region as the crew provides services.

"Our care in the air is what we're about and as we rebrand the planes I think that'll reflect as we go around the regions, and it's good for the city of Whanganui as well," he said.

Martin gave thanks to Wellington's Homegrown Creative for helping with the design and Hamilton Aero Maintenance for painting the plane.

He also thanked to the larger Air Whanganui team, which had the final say on the design and continue to provide services during what he described as a busy time for the company.

"Once we got that concept from Homegrown the team had their input as well to make sure it reflects what they do on a day-to-day basis, it was not just one person that came up with it, it was the whole team really."