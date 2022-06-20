Voyager 2021 media awards
Police name victim of Turakina fatal car crash

New Zealand Police has announced the name of the person who died in a two-car crash on State Highway Three in Turakina. Photo / Bevan Conley

Finn Williams
By
Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

Police have named the person who died in a car crash at Turakina near Whanganui on June 10.

He was 58-year-old Jeremy Pearcey.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 at 5.43pm on June 10 and Pearcey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition, but their condition later stabilised.

The Serious Crash Unit had conducted an examination of the scene and police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.