Whanganui residents can expect a dry and cold week ahead, according to Metservice. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect calmer but colder weather after persistent rain last week, according to Metservice.

Metservice meteorologist Dan Corrigan said Monday will mark the seventh anniversary of the June 2015 floods, where one month's worth of rain fell on Whanganui in 24 hours, resulting in severe flooding across the region.

Corrigan didn't expect any weather this week as drastic as what caused the floods.

"It's certainly not gonna be a worry this year," Corrigan said.

He also said he didn't expect the persistent rainfall the region recorded over the beginning of last week, which also caused minor flooding to low-lying areas.

Corrigan said the Whanganui region would instead have a pretty dry week ahead, with very little if any rain expected.

He said the weather would likely be colder than last week, with overnight lows generally around four, five and six degrees for most of the week.

Corrigan said this was due to a southerly weather system moving up through the country.

"We've got a colder air mass coming up from the south and southerly or southeasterly winds flowing across New Zealand."

Especially low temperatures were expected over Thursday night, with a potential frost and temperatures as low as two degrees forecasted.

During the daytime, high temperatures were expected to be around 15 degrees all week.

Corrigan said these temperatures were expected for this time of winter, but they would be around two degrees cooler than the previous week's abnormally high temperatures.

He also said Whanganui residents should expect southeasterly winds, with the potential for the winds to be quite strong on Monday morning.