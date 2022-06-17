Clean-up around the Whanganui region continues after minor flooding earlier in the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Clean-up around the Whanganui region continues after minor flooding earlier in the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Clean-up work on roads across Whanganui continues following the past week's adverse weather.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said all roads closed earlier in the week due to the weather had been reopened by Wednesday, but there was still a lot of silt on shared pathways that were submerged earlier in the week.

The spokesperson said clean-up teams and contractors remained busy with the clean-up around the district and city, which had been slowed by ongoing wet weather and was expected to take weeks to complete.

Work was started on clearing the lower road at Kowhai Park on Friday, and the council expected the riverside walkway near Moutoa Quay to be cleared for the second time by the end of Friday.

Work has been ordered to clear the Upokongaro jetty.