The Kaierau side is a mix of young talent and veterans such as Ace Malo who are guiding them. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau coach Mike Lama agrees after all the banter about Country's superiority to Town in Tasman Tanning Senior, it was good for his city slickers to remind everyone they're still on the cusp of something great.

Kaierau have been a Top 4 team the last two seasons of senior - the club's two squads having a strong symmetry of co-operation and encouragement with Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau breaking through to the premier final in 2021.

When this season's senior competition was split into Town and Country groups, with the Top 3 from each qualifying for Division 1, Kaierau duly went through the first round unbeaten with five wins.

Lama had expected the ultra-tough Country games would mean those sides had beaten each other up enough that Kaierau could lift a gear above them – but that notion was quickly dispersed by the 28-10 loss to Rātana at the Country Club on May 28.

Having taken a body blow, Kaierau bounced back on Saturday when they travelled to Marton Park to face Rātana's unbeaten Rangitīkei neighbours JJ Walters Marton, winning 5-0 to lift the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield in horrible conditions.

"It was blimming rain sideways, then sun came down, and then it poured some more and hard rain," said Lama.

"That was the only outcome we were looking for – was the win and take the shield, and get to where we want to be, which is the semifinals."

Having an eye for youth talent, as he also coaches the successful Whanganui High School 1st XV, Lama and his staff are cultivating players who can make an impact on Premier.

Flanker Mason Johnson captained the side in Marton, leading a forward pack with the likes of lock Devon Johnson, No8 Arasi Filo and flanker Neo Tichbon, who combined with utility back Anthony Sellers to lay on the game's sole try.

"Neo - he'll tackle all day and run it up all night," said Lama.

"Anthony – just give him the ball and he makes it happen."

Lama also has big wraps on winger Jordyn Leiasamaivao-Turvey, who has pace to burn.

But any good WRFU Senior squad is a mix of youth on their way up and the veterans who are guiding them.

Lama refers to club legend Ace Malo, who has finally stepped away from premier in his 40s, as "The Terminator" – because he just keeps coming back.

Dion Hyland, John Prince, and Liam Stevenson remain steady hands.

"They were there when the team was bottom of the table, now they get to be part of the team that's around the top," said Lama.

And getting to the top remains Kaierau's goal – trying to reach the last game of the season on July 16 after two campaigns where they closed out one weekend early.

"When it gets to finals, every game counts, but we've got the group, and we have the belief.

"There's a good culture at the moment, that we've covered the last two to three seasons."

That will be tested this weekend in the derby with Black Bull Liquor Pirates, who are now in do-or-die mode for staying in the playoff hunt after two Division 1 losses.

Senior draw (1pm kickoffs unless noted, times subject to change)

Division 1

Kaierau vs Pirates, Country Club; Celtic vs Ruapehu, Spriggens Park; Marton vs Ratana, Marton Park.

Division 2

Utiku Old Boys vs Taihape, Memorial Park; Buffalos vs Hunterville, Racecourse No1; Counties bye.

Metro

St Johns Whanganui Metro have joined the Top 4 of the MRU Colts division after their third straight win over a lower-tier team on Saturday.

On a wet weather afternoon from Whanganui to Taihape and down the road to Palmerston North, Metro picked up a priceless four-try bonus point in their 26-0 victory over bottom-table Massey University RFC.

Still working through injury issues, coach Mark Cosford did not have a lot of depth on the bench for the away clash, but did pick up another couple of new players.

"It was atrocious conditions, rained through the game on and off," the coach said.

"We went down there with the intentions of getting four points and a bonus.

"It was just a knuckle down and get through the elements day.

"It wasn't pretty rugby, but take your five points and head on home."

Metro scored two tries in each half, with second-five Joey Devine returning after missing the previous weekend to get one of them while also slotting three conversions.

The other try-scorers were lock Joe Oakman, blindside flanker Kane Hinga and winger Matthew McKenna.

Moving to a 3-3 record with six bonus points, Metro leapfrogged into fourth over Feilding Old Boys-Oroua, who lost a tussle at home with unbeaten College Old Boys RFC, 19-5.

"Like last year, the boys tick over these bonus points – you really need them," said Cosford.

He is hoping to have a few more injured players return for the next away game this Saturday with Dannevirke SC, who after coming off the bye following six losses.

The St Johns Whanganui Metro Women have reached the end of the trail for their MRU season, as they just could not hold on in their final Bottom 3 game with the Wairarapa Wahine Toa, beaten 17-15 at a muddy Spriggens Park.

Metro created history with their first win in three MRU seasons on April 30, when they beat Wairarapa 34-15 at Kaierau Country Club.

Both teams were looking to make a statement in their final fixture, Metro leading 15-7 entering the final 10 minutes.

However, Wairarapa scored two more tries, as Metro were desperate to hold them on their line, but gave away too many offside penalties, and the weight of possession told.

"It was a very tough battle out there, we knew they were going to give it to us," said prop Lavenia Nauga-Grey.

"We had a very outstanding season, it shows Sos' work these last three seasons is helping us grow."

Former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua was unavailable for the last game, as she was attending a special ceremony to receive a ceremony of players receiving their official test caps.

The Whanganui Women's representative season will kick off in mid-July.

They will play a tournament in the capital against Wellington Māori, Wellington Development and Wairarapa Bush.

That will be followed by games against East Coast, Thames Valley and Wairarapa Bush again.