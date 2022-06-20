The Whanganui Male Choir, formed in 1898, is the third-oldest performing choir in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Two choirs will join forces for The River and Mountain Voices Unite concert in Whanganui next month.

The Whanganui Male Choir will be joined by the Stratford Singers and their support 2ZH Band for the July 3 event.

Formed in 1898, the Whanganui Male Choir, which currently had 21 choristers, had never been in recess and was the third-oldest performing choir in New Zealand, concert co-ordinator Oliver Lane said.

Except for 2020 when it was affected by Covid-19, it had performed at least twice a year, with one or two extra concerts in between. This concert would be its 279th performance.

"2021 was a tough year for the choir with performances and rehearsals being severely restricted by the Covid pandemic," Lane said.

"Nevertheless, the mid-year concert in July went ahead, under new music director David Tipi, and a later concert at the end of the year with the Stratford Singers in Stratford.

"David Tipi continues his music director role with the choir, and for this concert is supported by the well-known Joanna Love as accompanist. The Stratford Singers, including their support 2ZH Band, make a reciprocal visit to Whanganui as guest artists. In addition, the concert will include items from our own '4x2 Octet'."

The concert promises a varied repertoire of songs.

Whanganui Male Choir will open with four songs – Grace, Nga Tae (The Colours), Hine E Hine and Eli Jenkins Prayer. This will be followed by the Stratford Singers' renditions of The Prayer, Java Jive, You Raise Me Up and Sentimental Journey.

The 4x2 Octet songs will include Bring Him Home, I Dreamed A Dream, Softly and All I Need Is The Girl and will be followed by the 2ZH Band combo. Whanganui Male Choir will sing four more songs and the concert will be rounded off by both choirs performing Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone) and Speed Your Journey.

The concert is at 2.30pm on Sunday, July 3, at Central Baptist Church, 285 Wicksteed St.