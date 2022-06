The Whanganui District Council advised motorists to drive with care on Papaiti Road, Whanganui River Road, and Mangamahu Road due to slips. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Council advised motorists to drive with care on Papaiti Road, Whanganui River Road, and Mangamahu Road due to slips. Photo / Bevan Conley

Motorists in Whanganui have been advised to drive with caution as there are multiple slips on rural roads in the region.

According to a Whanganui District Council spokesperson, there are slips on Papaiti Road, Whanganui River Road and Mangamahu Road.

The council said all roads are open but all need to be driven with extreme care due to significant debris on them.