Brother and sister Te Amaroa and Te Okengaroa Nicholson cool off in Whanganui's Kowhai Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

Summer has well and truly hit in Whanganui, bringing with it sweltering days of above 30C heat and with them, sticky nights. Mike Tweed has some tips to keep cool when things begin to bake.

Dish soap and an outside tap

Private pools are a rarity, but that doesn't mean you can't float in some water in your own backyard.

Portable, easily built pools of all shapes and sizes are readily available, and cost a lot less than you might think. Failing that, you can't go wrong with a classic Kiwi summer staple - the sprinkler on the back lawn.

Cooling off in a $10 pool. Photo / Bevan Conley

For the more adventurous, a DIY water slide is also an option. All you need is a length of heavy duty plastic (one metre wide and four metres long, for example), a steady supply of water, and some non-toxic dish detergent for a bit of extra speed.

Make sure the plastic is set in place and the grass underneath has been cleared of any debris.

Ice, ice, baby

Air conditioning isn't a thing for most of us in the River City, but a bowl of ice positioned in front of a fan is all you need to make your very own mist machine.

If you've got a freezer then why not throw a couple of wet tea towels (shaped in a "C") in there? Give it a few hours and you've got ice-headbands ready to go.

A bowl of ice positioned in front of a fan is all you need to make your very own mist machine. Photo / 123rf

Applying an icepack (or a frozen bag of peas) to your wrist, neck, chest or temples will speed up the cooling down process, because those places release the most heat from the body, and are where the blood veins flow closest to the surface of the skin.

Pull the curtains/draw the blinds

It might sound crazy, but pulling the curtains around your home while you're out and about during the day can stop some of the heat in its tracks. Light curtains in a light colour can help to reflect the sun's rays out of a room.

Keep bedrooms in the dark during the day and when you're at home, try keeping the windows open and the curtains/blinds closed.

Pulling the curtains around your home while you're out and about during the day can stop some of the heat in its tracks. Photo / 123rf

The right fluids

Booze tends to rear its head more often than usual over the holiday period. Drinking too much alcohol can leave you dehydrated in any weather, but in the summer months the risk is even greater.

The obvious thing to do is cut down, but if a few beers are on the table, try to match each drink with a glass of water.

Regular intake of water is essential when the sun is beating down, and if a regular old glass of H2O sounds a bit boring, add lemon slices, cucumber slices, or frozen fruit for a bit of flavour. Unsweetened coconut water is also an option.

A stainless steel water bottle is the way to go if you're on the move, because it keeps beverages cooler for longer.

If a regular old glass of H2O sounds a bit boring, add lemon slices, cucumber slices, or frozen fruit to your vessel for a bit of flavour. Photo / 123rf

As strange as it sounds, a cup of tea or hot water can also help in keeping cool during hot and dry conditions. Your core body temperature will rise, making you sweat at an increased rate. That sweat then evaporates, cooling the body.

If it's particularly humid, cool drinks are a better option.

What to eat

Consuming foods that are high in water content, such as watermelon, leafy greens and strawberries, is a good idea, as are vegetables such as celery, cucumber and broccoli.

You can throw them together raw in a salad, or add a bit of ice and yoghurt to make them into a healthy smoothie.

If you don't mind a bit of heat, try eating a chilli pepper. Like drinking tea, downing a bit of spice can make you sweat, which in turn helps to cool you down.

Stay away from too much meat and other high-protein products.

Made in the shade

Hitting the beach is an essential part of summer, but things can get uncomfortable quickly if you go unprepared and there is nowhere to hide from the sun.

A post-exercise dip is never far away in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Umbrellas, gazebos, tents and marquees are a quick fix when it comes to keeping cool, and as Whanganui is blessed with expansive stretches of sand, there should be plenty of room to set up camp.

If you're planning on staying at your property for the foreseeable future, why not plant trees that will create shade in the years to come? Maples, flowering cherries and dwarf fruit trees are just three of many options.

However, throwing them in the ground willy-nilly could cause hassle later on down the track (powerlines, roots systems etc), so make sure you have a plan in place before getting to work.

Kowhai Park water feature

Kowhai Park contains a plethora of attractions to keep families busy, but during summer its fountains and water play area are top of the list.

The Whanganui District Council recently announced that the water would be turned on a little earlier each day - between 9.30am and 10am - so kids can enjoy a splash before the sun gets too hot.

Iconic Kowhai Park contains a plethora of attractions to keep families busy, but during summer its fountains and water play area are top of the list. Photo / Bevan Conley

Remember, sunscreen and hats are essential.

Watch what you wear

While it's easy to wear as little as possible at home, that approach probably won't cut it in public.

Lightweight, light-coloured and loose fitting clothing is the way to go when you're out and about, preferably made of cotton, linen and silk. Lightweight 100 per cent wool is also a good option.

Stay away from synthetic fibres.

Readjust your schedule

Winding the alarm clock back might be a step too far for some of us, but getting things done in the early morning (or early evening) reduces the risk of dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

That's especially relevant if you're into exercise, but if you just need to mow the lawns or do some weeding, wait until the sun is rising or setting.

If you can only run during the day, try to create a loop near your house so hydration is close by. Running near lakes, oceans and rivers usually means slightly cooler conditions as well.

A post-exercise dip is never far away either.

Pets are part of the family

If you think we've got it bad, spare a thought for the furrier members of our households.

Adequate water and shade is important for all animals, from domestic to livestock, and just like for us, exercising is best left until dawn or dusk.

Keeping dogs out of hot cars is also essential. Make sure to leave them at home, or find someone to look after them while you're out.