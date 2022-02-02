The Taihape Subway is the latest location of interest in Rangitīkei. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Subway restaurant in Taihape has been revealed as the latest Covid-19 location of interest in the Whanganui DHB area.

The store was visited by a Covid-19 positive person between 2.15pm and 2.35pm on Monday, January 31.

People who were in the Subway at that time are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days and if symptoms develop, get a test and stay home until there is a negative result.

Other locations of interest in Rangitīkei include the Bulls public toilets on Tuesday, January 25 between 2pm and 2.30pm and the Hunterville park and rest toilet on High St on Thursday, January 27 between 12.24pm and 1.35pm.

Taylor's 1998 Ltd - a Challenge gas station in Hunterville - is another location of interest, on Thursday, January 27 between 1.03pm and 1.10pm.

The operators of the gas station posted on their Facebook page that the Covid-19 positive person had come in briefly to buy a fruit icecream before leaving.

"Said customer was in and out very quickly with no further interaction etc," the company said.

"Please be assured we continue to follow all procedures with regard to cleaning and sanitising of the store at all times."

After cases were discovered in Hāwera, the Z Station on South Rd has since turned up as a location of interest between 12.45pm and 1pm on Wednesday, January 26.

The Pak'nSave in Hāwera is also a location of interest on Wednesday, January 26 between 2.11pm and 2.41pm.