“We actually don’t have all the answers, otherwise we would have solved it,” he said.
“It’s not in our mandate, we don’t have a budget for it, and we don’t have the skills to do it either.”
Greg Morris, treasurer at the Whanganui Budget Advisory Service, said the Government was “sidestepping the issue” but the council had borrowing capacity “coming out of your ears” and could invest as well.
He said his organisation’s government funding had been cut by 30%.
Tania Bailey, speaking on behalf of support service the Koha Shed, said some homeless people were dealing with issues such as mental health, addiction, and trauma and they had been failed by the system.
The solution the Koha Shed had been working on was sites “of transitioning and healing” for people so they could enter housing.
Bailey said the council needed to “ease up” on those living at the Anzac Parade freedom camping site.
Council chief executive David Langford said the council was not evicting people from the site but it was not okay for them “to verbally and physically abuse members of the public and my staff”.
Potaka said the Government was working on issues that could be drivers of homelessness, including social welfare, mental health, education, emergency housing, and “cracking down on criminals who supply our communities with drugs”.
In a statement, the Government said it would increase the number of social housing places and support community housing providers (CHPs) to build additional support and investment.
Products and services available through the MSD to support people with housing included housing brokers, navigators, ready-to-rent programmes, housing support products, and assistance such as the accommodation supplement, the statement said.
A business case will be presented on November 28 and councillor Kate Joblin said public consultation would follow.
“As part of that process, we can have some hui with whoever is interested.
“We also need to meet about the more pointy end of homelessness, which is what we are seeing down at Anzac Parade.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.