The Whanganui People’s Centre, in partnership with the council, is working with people to find accommodation and get them connected with agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Health NZ Te Whatu Ora.
“Well, the council is doing something about it. If the problem was so easy to fix, we would have done it by now.”
Semple said one factor stopping people being housed was a lack of one-bedroom properties in the region - “availability, affordability and accessibility”.
Despite that, the centre has found accommodation for 35 people so far this year, including a family of five who were homeless for more than two years.
“There was a bit of non-engagement to start with and they became comfortable in that surrounding. They had adapted,” Semple said.
“Now, they are into a property and it’s very much about holding their hand the whole way through - engaging with landlords, getting them to appointments, looking at employment, getting the kids on a course.
“Having a landlord that’s open to people with complex issues is the hardest part, especially with the rental market and lots of people applying [for accommodation].”
Joblin said there had been suggestions for the short term, such as making smaller pockets of land with cabins available for those sleeping rough or a purpose-built caravan park for people ”finding it hard to maintain traditional tenancies”.
“There are also successful instances where social service agencies rent a house from a community-minded owner and then make it available to individuals that the agency is working with.
“All of these ideas need to be considered and done hand-in-hand with government agencies and local social services.
“They will not work for everyone, or be a panacea for all ills, but it’s important that we have a number of solutions and continue to look forward positively.”
The council employs Armourguard to visit the Anzac Parade, Taupō Quay and Springvale Stadium freedom camping sites every day, at a cost of $1522.11 a month.
A council spokesperson said it did not issue infringement notices to homeless people.
“I think Te Whatu Ora needs to be involved in something like that.
“If these people keep getting readmitted to [Whanganui Hospital inpatient unit] Te Awhina, how much is that costing? It would be better to rent a house or have a facility where someone chucks a crockpot on in the morning, makes sure they are taking their medication and gets them involved in groups.
“Hopefully, if someone does that navigation for them, they can graduate into a rental.”
Every person had a story but if they did not engage with services, “how do give that story a better ending?” Semple said.
“Some are poly-substance abusers or alcoholics or have chronic mental health issues.
“Clearly, they are not safe if they are living in tents. That is not a safe living condition.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.