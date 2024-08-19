“We have continued to fund the people’s centre so they can carry on doing what they do - going around our freedom camping sites to support people to register with MSD and get on the housing waitlist,” he said.
“We are starting to see a continual turnover of people getting into accommodation, whether it’s through MSD or private accommodation the people centre are sourcing.
“They are doing really good work. We are pleased with the impact they are having.”
Semple said she had offered transportation for those at Taupō Quay to visit the centre itself - “a relaxed, warm environment”.
“We don’t have a magic wand but we can work with people to navigate and engage them in speciality services - to make sure they are on a benefit, to make sure they are on medication, to make sure their social issues are addressed,” she said.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.