Whanganui People's Centre gains two staff as need for affordable housing grows

Nicola Howe (left) and Paul Woodmass have joined Sharon Semple to make a perfect triangle at the Whanganui People's Centre. Photo / Liz Wylie

While Whanganui's population growth and busy housing market are causes for celebration on the one hand, on the other a significant number of people are without secure housing in the city.

Whanganui People's Centre manager Sharon Semple said a shortage of affordable housing continues to affect around 170 vulnerable individuals and families and the situation is not improving.

"Some people who were placed in temporary housing before the Covid lockdown are still there and they have nowhere to move on to," Semple said.

"We have new people coming in who have had to leave their rental accommodation because it has been sold or they have to leave a violent situation or they have rent arrears because of unmanageable debt."

Semple stepped into the role of People's Centre manager when its founder Gary Reid became terminally ill in early 2018 and, apart from part-time administrative support, she has been working alone through two years of increasing housing shortages.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) had arranged regional contracts funding for extra staff to work with Semple early this year but she had not found the right people before the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown was announced in March.

However, as a result of that funding, the People's Centre now has two new workers who bring a range of skills and experience from previous roles.

Paul Woodmass comes from a parliamentary support background, having previously worked for National MP Maurice Williamson and more recently for Whanganui MP Harete Hipango.

"Whenever there is an election, all parliamentary support staff end their contracts and there is the option of continuing with the incumbent if they are re-elected or seeking a position with another MP," Woodmass said.

"I decided I was ready for a change and I had seen the work that Sharon was doing because I was working close by and seeing some of the same people. It is a change of focus but it is not unfamiliar territory for me."

Semple said Woodmass' experience of working at the front line and his knowledge of government and community agencies will be invaluable to the Whanganui People's Centre.

Social worker Nicola Howe started work at the People's Centre this week after working for Corrections as a probation officer.

She had seen Semple in action while supporting a client who needed help after prison release and was impressed by what she saw.

"I really liked the way she was straight-up but warm and friendly at the same time," Howe said.

"Before I worked for Corrections, I was a community person and I felt like I really wanted to get back to grassroots and support Sharon.

"I like that there are now three of us because a triangle is good - it's the strongest shape you can have."

With Whanganui experiencing population growth and a busy housing market, some people are struggling to find secure housing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Semple said she could not have managed her workload without the support she has had from MSD staff.

"MSD have been amazing," Semple said.

"Gary had established good relationships with the department and they have continued that with me. Their willingness to work with me and their understanding of what I am trying to achieve for their clients really helps me do my job.

"Sometimes there are mental health concerns, debt problems, domestic violence or a whole lot of things that people are grappling with and they need help.

"The way I like to do things is to walk beside someone until they can manage on their own, but it's not easy because you need to build trust and co-operation while making sure that people don't become dependent on your help."

Semple said the good thing about working for a community agency is that people approach the People's Centre by choice.

"Some people have a genuine fear of bureaucracy and will not approach a government agency for help.

"I'm always glad to hear that someone has made an appointment and gone in to MSD without my support because it demonstrates that they have overcome their apprehension."

Semple said while having the support of two co-workers will allow the People's Centre to provide a better service, there needs to be a concerted effort from the community to increase the number of affordable rental properties in Whanganui.

"Having a safe, secure place to live is a basic human need," she said.

"People can not begin to address their other needs and wants until they have that."