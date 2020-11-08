Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Election 2020: Debbie Ngarewa-Packer to be 'unapologetic champion for Māori'

3 minutes to read

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer enters Parliament on the list. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has been adjusting to her new status as Member of Parliament over the weekend and enjoying a warm community response to the news.

The Māori Party co-leader learned on Friday that a final

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.