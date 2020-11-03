Adrian Rurawhe ready to step up as Deputy Speaker of the House

Adrian Rurawhe in Ratana on election night (October 17). Photo / Lewis Gardner

Labour's Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe says he's ready for the "step up" in responsibility following his nomination for Deputy Speaker of the House.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced new Cabinet and other portfolio responsibilities which included Rurawhe's promotion.

Rurawhe said the new post would be a "step up, and with more responsibility", after having been Assistant of the Speaker since 2017 and was looking forward to being delegated roles by current Speaker, Trevor Mallard.

"If the Speaker is away for any reason then I would become the acting Speaker," Rurawhe said.

"It's really important that while you're in the chair you adjudicate things fairly and impartially, and gain the respect of all sides of the chamber," he said.

"It's quite a dynamic environment, and lots of things can happen. You want to be on the side that's calming things down and being fair.

Rurawhe said he had to "be prepared to make tough decisions" in the role as Speaker.

"You want all MPs to do the best that they can. Quite often I'd make a ruling and I'd see that MP afterwards and actually tell them why I did what I did.

"They don't always understand at the time why they've been asked to withdraw and apologise, or why they haven't been allowed to do something.

"If you take the time and explain things to them, then hopefully it doesn't happen again.

Rurawhe said his relationship with Mallard was "really good", and that Mallard had put a huge amount of trust in him to succeed as the Deputy Speaker.

"I look forward to having a good working relationship with him, and understanding the other roles that he carries out outside of the chamber, the stuff that no one else sees, really.

"That's around the running of Parliament, and I'll see what he delegates to me to take over."

Labour now have the numbers in the House to deliver on the promises they campaigned on, Rurawhe said, with an outright majority further bolstered by a "good working relationship with the Greens".

"This is a very exciting time, but we've also got to realise that we've only got three years to deliver on our policies.

"Usually in the first six months of a Government you're living off the previous Government's budget, but we're already operating under our (Labour's) own one. We'll have a new budget in May, and then we'll be right into it."