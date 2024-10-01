KPMG Wellington government and infrastructure director Joey Shannon told the council’s strategy and policy committee the intent was to make a model that was not reliant on ratepayer subsidies to operate and grow.
However, there had to be a “point-in-time commitment” from the council, whether it was cash, the sale of land below market value or property renewal.
“The council has done its dash and it is now the responsibility of the entity to raise the revenue through rents, Government subsidies and development profits to operate,” he said.
Committee chairwoman Kate Joblin said transferring the council’s pensioner portfolio meant the new entity could access the Government’s Income-Related Rent Subsidy (IRRS).
In simple terms, that was shifting the responsibility for affordable housing to central government, she said.
“[The] council needs to think about what it’s prepared to contribute so we can keep local control,” she said.
Shannon said the Government and external partners and investors would have a view on governance and that would be taken into account.
There would be a range of options around “council maintaining the degree of influence it wishes”.
Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said it was great to see the plan on the council’s agenda, particularly because the Government’s social housing provider, Kāinga Ora, had further job cuts and a simplified business model - “to manage social housing as opposed to building it”.
Council capital works manager Rosemary Fletcher said Whanganui’s ageing population was expected to grow by 1.8% per year and the council predicted population growth of 4281 people over the next 10 years.
“That means we’ll need at least 2,000 new dwellings in Whanganui by 2034.”
She said the council was approving around 90 consents per year for new dwellings.
“Even if we round that up to 100, as a district we’re still going to be short of around 1000 homes.”
