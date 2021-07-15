Greyhounds: Strong competition expected in Friday's racing in Whanganui

No greyhound is an obvious standout for Friday's main 520m race.

It sure is a competitive field that will parade to the Hatrick 520m traps for this evening's main event (race 9).

Unlike recent Fridays there is no obvious standout contender within the field, which as usual is dominated by Lisa Cole-prepared greyhounds.

Big Time Harley is likely to relish his trap-one draw, having delivered a series of solid efforts from poor recent draws. He has been sighted doing his best work at the business end of those races.

His litter sister Big Time Baby flanked some sound recent efforts when she finished stoutly to claim last Friday's 520m event, clocking a personal best 30.02s time. She won't object about being loaded away into the seven trap.

Big Time Maple was hindered when racing into the first turn in last week's version of this race. Receiving an improved trap-two draw has enhanced her post-race podium claims.

Adding the intrigue factor to the event is the presence of the stayer Bronski Beat. He returned to winning form when he led throughout to nail his strong Monday Palmerston North 660m win.

Obviously, strength is his biggest asset, and he is seeking his first 520m victory at this venue after recording two prior minor placings.

Most eyes will be firmly focused on the eight trap when the field of open-class sprinters is released from the 305m traps (race 5).



Exiting from that trap will be the resilient Cole-prepared sprinter Trojan Hoarse, who is returning from a brief freshen-up.

The curtain is about to fall on the outstanding career that this multiple Gr.1-winning greyhound has enjoyed. This evening the winner of $257,357 is seeking his 70th career victory. He can achieve that.

Bigtime Ziggy was involved in a very roughly run 305m dash last Friday, resulting in her falling. Replicating her prior pace-making 17.60s 305m win can see her posting her 20th career win.

Benefiting from last week's carnage was the Jake and Daze Bell-trained sprinters Pina Colada (trap six) and De Minaur (trap one) who ran the quinella with the former claiming the win in 17.88s - the time reflecting the extreme jostling that occurred.

Spook (trap four) attained his open-class sprinting stripes when he led his C4/5 rivals all the way to secure his 17.76s 305m win last week for local conditioner John McArthur. He adds to the post-race podium puzzle that this field presents.

Returning from a spell in this dash is the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson-trained Sparkle Pony (trap two). A competitive 305m sprint from her certainly wouldn't surprise.