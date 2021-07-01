Greyhounds: Red-hot favourite to line up in Whanganui's main event

Last Friday's effortless New Zealand Futurity winner Federal Ranger will start as the red-hot favourite in this Friday evening's main 520m event (race 9).

The race is for C4 assessed greyhounds (one class below open) which makes the Lisa Cole prepared Federal Morgan's victory in the penalty free Group 1 $30,000 race even more remarkable.

He demolished his rivals after quickly exiting from trap-six to completely dominate the event as seen by his 4.75 length winning margin which was delivered in a swift 25.75s while maintaining his unbeaten five-race 520m record around this circuit.

Kennelmate Big Time Odette owns sufficient early pace to suggest that she can clear early traffic from her tricky five-trap draw. Doing so can see her earn a post-race podium position.

Another Cole trained representative, Freedom League, secures the draw advantage via the one-trap. She can race handy to the pace throughout from her kind draw.

Big Time Izzy is capable of delivering a sub-30-second 520m gallop, while perhaps the combo's booster in this race could be Big Time Baby, who hasn't enjoyed any racing luck in her recent assignments.

The open class sprinters will dash over the 305m sprint in race 5 where Big Time Fuzz is looking to extend her current winning streak out to four sprint victories for Cole. She is poised to do so from her trap-six draw.

Big Time Ziggy brings the quickest 17.38s 305m field time into this sprint and she can overcome her poor trap-five allocation.

Tangimoana trainer Kelly Lincoln-Papanui will load away her charge Thrilling Millie into the eight-trap from where she is presented with swooping claims. She is capable of slipping around the outer.

Adding intrigue to his dash is the presence of the trap-one drawn De Minaur for Marton trainers Jake and Daze Bell. The former Australian sprinter opened his Kiwi winning account when prevailing over 305m in 17.67s two races ago. He has a known wide runner drawn on his immediate outer.

Pawnote: The minimum national greyhound stakes were raised yesterday with increases applying to the first four finishers for all grade races, over all classes and race distances.

The new stake schedule sees a maiden 305m winning stake lift from $745 to $1000, the lowest greyhound winning amount that can now be won.