Greyhounds: Trojan Hoarse in dash for 70th victory at Whanganui meet

Plenty of interesting line-ups are on the cards at this week's races at Hatrick. Photo / NZME

The irrepressible sprinter Trojan Hoarse is sprinting for his 70th career victory in this evening's open class dash (race 5) at Hatrick Raceway.

The Lisa Cole prepared ageless greyhound has already banked a phenomenal $254,289 in career stake earnings.

Trojan Hoarse has been raced throughout his career by the former Greyhound Racing NZ chairman Craig Rendle who races numerous greyhounds from the Cole kennels.

He has watched his charge win four Group 1 races and he looms as being a finalist for the NZ Greyhound of the Year title for a remarkable and unprecedented third consecutive season after winning the Group 1 sprinters double at Addington (295m) and Manukau (318m) this season.

Trojan Hoarse must take a flyer from his wide trap-eight draw if he's going to add to his impressive race record. He is more than capable of doing exactly that.

A pair of his kennel mates appear to be the Hoarse's biggest danger with Big Time Ziggy (three) and Big Time Fuzz (five). Both of them return here after delivering solid last start seconds at different venues.

The winning claims doesn't stop with that trio as adding interest to the field is the open class debut sprint by the talented Sparkle Pony. Foxton trainers Gary and Sandra Fredrickson have guided their charge through the grades which includes his smart last start 17.29s 305m win.

Only Trojan Hoarse owns a quicker time in the field, being a smidgen quicker with his best 17.28s clock.

It is also a very tricky looking open class 520m field (race 9) which is understandably dominated by Lisa Cole mentored greyhounds.

Jilliby Litsa is returning from her bold Addington feature 520m race third last week. She has drawn handily in trap-two and using her known early pace could see her featuring at the business end of this event.

Big Time Brie didn't receive any racing luck during in her Friday Addington 520m assignment. She is likely to relish returning to Hatrick and a quick jump from the four-trap can see her making her presence felt.

Big Time Smile is also returning from a two race Addington campaign which yielded her a pair of minor 520m placings. Similar looks best for her in this line-up.

The only non-Cole trained greyhound in the field is Big Time Harper who led his rivals all the way in last week's version of this event. His trainer Peter Clark will load him away into the ace-trap and a repeat of those pace-making tactics could see him earning another post-race podium position.