A massive drop in class in the main event at Hatrick suits Bigtime Bruno in his 100th career start

The main event at Hatrick tonight is a tricky intermediate race open to upsets.

Once again the main Friday 520m race has been allocated to the intermediate grades owing to last night's high-profile, big money, Cambridge-hosted premier meeting.

The race 9 C2/3 event presents a rather tricky-looking field which contains just three of the higher-graded C3 greyhounds.

Benefiting from a massive drop in class here is the Lisa Cole prepared Bigtime Bruno, who is lining up for his 100th career race. Last week he contested a 457m heat for the open-class South Waikato Cup.

He is the winner of $78,408 and a quick return to form by him from his three-trap draw certainly wouldn't surprise.

Kennelmate Big Time Odette is resuming from a spell, having last been sighted on New Year's Day. The challenge she faces here is her trap-eight draw, which is the trap from where she got herself tangled up in traffic when last racing here.

The other C3 assessed chaser engaged here is provided by local trainer Melissa Olden. Kongs Out Again is likely to find this field slightly easier than his most recent assignments, although he has to contend with the undesired five-trap here.

Big Time Gina receives the draw advantage via the one-trap for Cole. She is capable of making her presence felt from the ace.

Another who can land a post-race podium position from his handy two-trap draw is Classic Rapper, who is another locally prepared chaser from the Suzie Kite kennels.

The open class sprinters will contest their 305m dash in the fifth race and again it looms as a tricky-looking field owing to the box-draw.

Big Time Rebel earned his open-class racing stripes when he claimed his 17.38s C4 305m win last Friday. Going close to that time from the two trap can see him serving up a repeat dose for Cole.

Kennelmate Big Time Ziggy is proven at this level of racing and a smart beginning from the six-trap can see her nailing a portion of the stake in this dash.

Zamah is in sound current form for his conditioner Deb Edlin. He finished boldly for his Monday Manawatū 410m second when backing up from his sound Friday 305m third. He can overcome his poor five-trap draw here.

What is likely to assist Zamah is having last Friday's bold Peter Clark trained runner-up Bigtime Leo drawing on his immediate inside.

This fella is likely cut down towards the rail, while the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson prepared Wifi Bolt is likely to veer outwards after he hops away from trap-three.