A podium finish can be built for all seven Cole-trained dogs in the main event at Hatrick tonight

More exciting Friday night greyhound racing action is expected at Hatrick Raceway again tonight. Photo / File

It's an exceptionally even all Lisa Cole-trained field that will contest this evening's open class Hatrick 520m event (race 9).

A podium finishing position can easily be built for all seven contenders.

Big Time Odette makes her way back into the open class chasing ranks after she strode to her effortless 30.17s C4 520m win last Friday. She nailed the win from the ace-trap and she holds repeat claims after being allocated the same trap for this assignment.

Jilliby Litsa was bold in the manner that she chased the freewheeling pacemaker when she missed by a three-quarter length margin in last week's version of this race.

She returned a cracking time as the event was won in a slick 29.76s. Another solid effort can be expected from her after she exits from trap four.

Two classy greyhounds make their return to the races here after extended recent spells. Solid fresh-up efforts from Big Time Vegas (three) and Big Time Harley (six) certainly wouldn't surprise.

Compounding the competitive overall nature of this field is the presence of the pacey Big Time Lantao out in the eight-trap. She has the ability to quickly punch straight up onto the early pace.

Last Friday's open class 305m sprint turned into the anticipated match race. The evergreen Trojan Hoarse won the break and won the dash to claim his 68th career victory in 17.58s. In doing so he took his career stake earnings out to an impressive $250,979.

However, the Cole-prepared sprinting marvel is taking this evening off, which suggests that last Friday's half-length runner-up and 305m winner two races ago, kennelmate Big Time Jonie can capitalise on the Hoarse's absence from the six-trap (race 5).

Big Time Fuzz held on gamely for her Monday narrow pace-making Manawatu 23.32s 410m win. She is poised to deliver another strong sprint from the ace-trap here.

Big Time Ziggy arrived home 3.75 lengths behind in third last Friday and she holds podium claims again although she must begin smartly from her tricky five-trap draw.

Holding swooping claims from his eight-trap draw is Gotcha Murphy for Tangimoana trainer Kelly Lincoln-Papanui. He can inject value into the race combos from out there.