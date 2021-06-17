Greyhounds: Exciting racing on the cards at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway

Four 520m heats for the New Zealand Futurity (races 6-9) will be contested at Gr.1 level on Friday evening at Hatrick Raceway.

Four 520m heats for the New Zealand Futurity (races 6-9) will be contested at Gr.1 level on Friday evening at Hatrick Raceway.

High-class racing returns to the Hatrick Raceway on Friday evening with four 520m heats for the New Zealand Futurity (races 6-9) being contested at Gr.1 level.

It's a fascinating first heat that features the return to racing by the exciting Lisa Cole- prepared chaser Federal Ranger.

He is resuming from an injury spell after last being sighted on March 1 when winning over 457m in a tidy 25.84s. Prior to that he was a slick 29.81s over 520m here.

Strength at the business end of his races is the asset that kennelmate Speed Machine owns, and he is expected to be seen charging home late.

Securing the draw advantage via trap one is So Excited for Mark Goodier. He's the only open-graded greyhound in the field and he is checking out the 520m trip here for the first time.

Big Time Kaylee is a seriously quick greyhound for Cole. The Gr.1 520m winner trekked up to Manukau last Sunday where she demolished her Auckland Oaks rivals over 527m by a comfortable 9.75 lengths.

The powerful Dave and Jean Fahey Canterbury kennel is represented by a team of chasers. Included in this heat is Fairly Able who has shown sufficient talent in her Addington races to suggest that her advancement claims into next Friday's $30,000 final cannot be lightly dismissed.

Know Keeper is an up-and-coming chaser also from the Crusaders territory. Gary Cleeve is bringing him north for his track debut outing. He has a bright future in front of him.

It's a rather tricky-looking third heat that includes the current Fahey-trained New Zealand Cup title holder Rock On John. He was a potent 29.83s Addington 520m winner two races ago.

Another Canterbury visitor is the Matt Roberts-mentored Adobe Bro who is likely to enjoy racing from trap one for his track debut appearance.

Freedom League is capable of featuring in this heat from her handy trap-two draw. She has been mixing her recent distances and a competitive effort by her certainly wouldn't surprise.

Big Time Atomic is an exciting young chasing prospect for Cole who is facing her toughest career test in the fourth heat. She owns a slippery 29.69s best 520m winning time and replicating that clock can see her booking her finals berth.

The Faheys also have a pair of promising chasers accepted in this heat. Included is Jelly Fish who stylishly won the recent Gr.1 NZ Oaks over 520m at Addington. She can swoop from her trap-eight draw here.

The enigma runner in this field is the Cole-trained Allegro Nixon. He is one of two open- class graded greyhounds in this field who has drawn nicely in the ace trap. However, he has missed a podium placing in all seven of his 520m assignments around here.