Silver Collar meeting at Manukau attracts leading Friday night Hatrick greyhounds

With the leading dogs heading north to Manukau for Silver Collar riches, the lesser lights get to chase Friday night stake money at Hatrick. Photo / File

A number of the leading Friday greyhounds are absent from this evening's 11-race Hatrick card owing to holding racing commitments at Sunday's high-profile Duke Of Edinburgh Silver Collar meeting at the Manukau Stadium.

Bigtime Cooper isn't heading up north and he is seeking to back up his free flowing 29.86s 520m win from last Friday (race 9).

Trainer Lisa Cole returned the winner of $130,902 to Hatrick following an extended injury spell and he showed he retains the slick early pace that characterized his previous 520m wins at this venue.

Kennelmate Big Time Lantao has delivered solid recent 520m races via her minor placings. Another competitive effort can be expected from her again.

Big Time Elsa makes her return into the open class chasing ranks following her bold pace making 30.06s 520m C4 win two races ago. She is an Addington Group 1 520m winner who certainly can handle taking on the open class chasers again.

Consider Big Time Mac as the combo's booster in this event. He has endured traffic impeded recent outings and he can claim a minor placing by using his known strength at the business end here.

Big Time Jewel secures the draw advantage via the one-trap for Cole in what is a rather even and tricky looking open class 305m sprint field (race 7).

She was cut back late when attempting to lead al-the-way in her Monday Palmerston North 410m assignment. She went under by a half-length margin and adopting the same pace-making tactics can see her being rewarded in this dash.

Receiving an improved draw (trap-two) can aid the claims of her kennelmate Big Time Nala. She found herself tangled up in early traffic from poor draws in her latest sprints.

Tangimoana trainer Kelly Lincoln-Papanui holds claims in this dash with her pair of sprinters. Thrilling Millie makes her open class sprinting debut after having stylishly rushed through the grades. She has displayed pace in doing so and that is an asset that she must use from her poor trap-five draw here.

Kennelmate Gotcha Murphy wasn't able to clear early traffic in his 305m dash last Friday. He produced a solid pair of prior 305m efforts which was delivered in much stronger fields than this evening's line-up.

Adding the intrigue factor here is the track debut appearance of the former Aussie sprinter De Minaur.

His Marton trainers Jake and Daze Bell took him up to Manukau last Sunday where he didn't receive any racing favours when making his New Zealand debut outing in his 318m sprint. The winner of seven Aussie sprints has previously been sighted trialling nicely at Hatrick.